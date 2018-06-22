Cotton exports grew by 32.66pc

Staff Reporter

Raw cotton exports from the country during 11 months of current financial year grew by 32.66 percent as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period from July-May, 2017-18, country earned US$ 57.541 million by exporting about 34,969 metric tons of raw cotton as compared the exports of 25,349 metric tons valuing US$ 43.374 million.

It may be recalled that textile group exports from the country during the period under review witnessed 9.82 percent increase as textile products worth US$ 12.336 billion were exported as compared the exports of US$ 11.232 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 475,550 metric tons of cotton yarn worth US$ 1.247 billion were exported in last 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of 414,430 metric tons valuing US$ 1.134 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, 1,996,488 thousand square meters of cotton cloth worth US$ 2.015 billion exported as against the exports of 1,887,519 thousand square meters valuing US$ 1.980 billion of same period last year.

According the data exports of yarn other then cotton also increased by 38.1 percent and 10,670 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth US$ 30.273 million exported as compared the exports of 8,115 metric tons valuing US$ 21.935 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, knitwear exports from the country grew by 16.81 percent and reached to US$ 2.480 billion, where as bed wear exports increased by 6.65 percent and stood at US$ 2.55 billion.

During last 11 months of current financial year Readymade garments worth US$ 2.345 billion were exported, where as about 189,783 metric tons of towels worth US$ 736.924 million were also exported.