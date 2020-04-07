Cotton cultivation target to be achieved

STAFF REPORTER

MULTAN Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid said that all stakeholders were taken onboard to achieve cotton cultivation target in the province. In a statement issued here, Wasif Khurshid stated that the wheat cutting and cotton sowing season had begun. All stakeholders and farmers are instructed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to work amid coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused huge loss to world economy. The agriculture sector would be promoted, he stated.