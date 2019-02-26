Cotton consumption on the rise across globe

Staff Reporter

Multan

Cotton consumption is rising continuously across the globe but the production is less as compared to its consumption.

The cotton consumption could increase further in case awareness on benefits of cotton product is created at international level, said Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid Mehmood.

He was chairing a training workshop here on Monday. The workshop was also attended by representative of World Wide Fund (WWF) Mehr Muhammad Saleem and other stakeholder of cotton crop.

Dr Zahid Mehmood said the main objective of holding the workshop was to consider different ways and means to improve cotton production. He stated that use of modern technology was of vital importance for getting enhanced cotton production.

Project Manager WWF Mehr Muhammad Saleem informed that they were working to promote cotton as environmental friendly, low inputs expenses and easing cultivation methodology.

He further remarked that all stakeholder should be included in the programme to extend benefits of cotton products at gross root level.

Department of Agronomy and Plant Physiology and Chemistry Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal and Dr Fiaz also briefed the participants about different steps for better production of cotton, profit generation, and pollution free cotton.

He suggested that farmers should remain in contact with cotton experts for improving yield.

Dr Fiaz discussed steps related to fertility of soil and soil analysis for bumper production.

