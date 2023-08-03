LAHORE – Cotton arrival in factories of Pakistan recorded a significant increase on August 1 as compared with July 15.

As per the fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Thursday, cotton arrival increased to 1.4286 million bales as of August 1 compared to 0.858 million bales recorded on July 15, 2023.

Year-on-year comparison was not available as data was not collected on August 1, 2022.

As per the PCGA, cotton arrival recorded a substantial increase both from Punjab and Sindh.

It was almost double in Punjab and around 57 percent in Sindh.

Cotton arrival in Punjab was recorded 0.3886 million bales as of August 1 as compared to 0.1988 million bales on July 15, 2023.

As of August 1, cotton arrival in Sindh was reported 1.040 million bales as compared to 0.659 million bales on July 15.

Unprecedented floods last year largely damaged standing crops across Pakistan, especially in Sindh. Increase in cotton arrival is a good omen for the textile sector.