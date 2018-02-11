Cost of fencing

ACCORDING to latest reports, Pakistan has completed fencing of about 160 kilometre border with Afghanistan and the gigantic project is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The fencing of the porous border, which is part of border management, would cost the country hefty 56 billion rupees.

On completion, the project is expected to contribute immensely to securing the Durand Line in the backdrop of large-scale ungoverned crossings daily, which means it would benefit equally to Pakistan and Afghanistan and help realize the objective of managing the border effectively. The United States too has been levelling allegations of cross-border movements to the detriment of the coalition forces and Afghanistan. In this backdrop, it is quite clear that the project being implemented in Pakistan would not only benefit the country but also Afghanistan and serve the US objective of restoring peace to the neighbouring country. It was, perhaps, in this backdrop that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in an interview to Bloomberg, urged the United States to assist Pakistan in its execution. Pakistan is presently carrying out the huge project from its own meagre resources, which is not only an unbearable burden on the national exchequer but the pace of the fencing is also slow because of financial and other constraints. The Minister has rightly pointed out that seventy thousand people cross the border daily and this phenomenon facilitates terrorism. It is strange that instead of supporting and facilitating an initiative that is expected to contribute much to border security and management, both the United States and Afghanistan have been opposing it. Of late, Afghanistan has become very sensitive about its sovereignty but it is opposing the border management, which is one of the pre-requisites of sovereignty. Nowhere in the world, seventy thousand people cross international border daily without any document and identity. Interests of peace and security demand the United States should not only provide assistance to Pakistan for fencing but also launch similar fencing on the other side to make border movement further difficult. It has the necessary resources at its disposal to construct even a concrete wall, a wall of peace, on the border.

Related