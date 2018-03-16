Cosmetics, food items of unregistered companies seized

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) raided superstores in the provincial capital and seized huge quantity of cosmetics and food products of substandard, illegal and unregistered companies.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) here on Thursday , a special task force raided at superstores, including A1 Cash & Carry, S Mart Store, Sheikh Brothers, GA Super Store at Township, Euro Store and Askari Store on College Road, Bismillah Store at Barkat Chowk, Alkareem Store on Haider Road and Askary Mart on Green Town.

The task force also seized huge quantity of cosmetics, including shampoo, skin creames, tooth paste, hair colour and toilet soap. The force also seized food products, including red chili, turmeric powder, cooking oil and honey of various illegal and unregistered companies.

The packing of most of cosmetics companies had incomplete addresses.

Final notices had been served to the stores to stop selling products of illegal and unregistered companies, otherwise, action would be taken after a deadline.

Meanwhile, DG Engr Khalid Siddique ordered the task force for continuing the action against illegal and unregistered manufacturers of cosmetics and food products and said that special teams had been formed to check stores for open market sampling.

He said no superstore would be permitted to sale products of illegal and unregistered companies, adding that companies having incomplete and fake addresses on packing of their products, would not be given space in the market.

He said on directions of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, no illegal brand would be permitted to continue business.

He ugred people to avoid purchasing products of illegal and unregistered brands.