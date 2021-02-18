Cosmetics Control Bill to be tabled soon

Staff Reporter

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday announced that Cosmetics Control Bill 2021 will soon be presented before the provincial assembly, to ensure stern action against the sub-standard cosmetic manufacturers and sellers across the province.

“No one would be allowed to play with lives of masses for earning money,” Raja Basharat said while chairing a meeting to discuss the bill.

He said that bill is aimed at bringing the production of cosmetics products under the ambit of the law to ensure the health of the masses as several cosmetic products are affecting their lives.

The expected bill will help the authorities to ban hazardous cosmetic items, Raja Basharat said.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) responsible for checking quality of the cosmetics products, earlier in the month of December, had issued notices to beauty cream and cosmetics manufacturers over serious health concerns and has termed a major health hazard.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting about the performance of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company at the civil secretariat on Thursday. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed, CEO PIBT and others attended the meeting while chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi briefed about performance and future roadmap.

The industries minister emphasised that a result-oriented strategy has been devised to expedite the industrialisation process and colonisation of industrial estates will usher in a new era of industrial development. He directed to adopt a uniform policy for the expansion project of Sundar Industrial Estate adding that construction of link roads should be included in the annual development program.