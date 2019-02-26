Corruption would not be tolerated: Mehmood

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will continue its anti-corruption drive to root out the social menace from every rank and across the board accountability process in the country will continue without any discrimination against corrupt parties.

Talking to media Minister said that the PTI government will not make any compromise on corruption, whether it was done by Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif or anybody else. All the state institutions, including National Accountability Bureau (NAB), were working independently and there was no political interference, adding, the opposition’s claim about one-sided accountability had no truth, he mentioned.

Mian Mehmood said the incumbent government will not accept any pressure in eliminating corruption. Replying to a question, he urged Opposition parties to do positive politics despite leveling allegations against government without evidence. To a question, he said PTI did not believe in out of way favoritism and NAB was taking action against those involved in corruption cases.

“PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have looted the country one after the other and both parties broke all records of corruption during their respective tenures in the past 10 years. Now these parties are failed to reply the allegations of corruption. Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said, the development of the country linked with elimination of corruption and the PTI government is taking a number of steps to portrait honest image of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp