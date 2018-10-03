Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asserted that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

The premier chaired a meeting at the Parliament House chamber which was attended by senior party leaders and federal ministers.

During the meeting, the country’s economic, political and security situation was reviewed.

“The meeting also briefed PM Imran regarding approval for the mini budget bill and discussed party matters as well as the 100-day plan.”

PM Imran directed immediate measures for improvement in performance of institutions and stated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

A session of the federal cabinet has also been summoned by the Premier today (Thursday).

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan wrote letters to all governors, chief ministers and federal Ministers under his own signatures for adaptive re-use of public buildings with heritage value.

According to a statement released from PM Office, the PM has stated in these letters that Pakistan is facing a huge economic crisis so the ruling elite cannot afford the ostentatious life style which it was maintaining in the past.

The letter states that PM has himself shown the way by choosing to live in a modest house voluntarily, instead of residing in the palatial 1100 kanals Prime Minister’s House.

On number of occasions, the PM has strongly stated that corruption is country’s biggest issue and PTI government believes in strengthening state institutions so they can catch powerful criminals.

