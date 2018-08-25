Corruption to be eliminated from Railways department: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE : Newly-elected Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that railways is in the deficit of Rs37 billions, he also sought details of protocol vehicles under use of the officials.

Sheikh Rasheed held a meeting at the railways’ headquarters on Saturday in which he said from now onwards neither any official nor he will take VIP protocol adding that the ministry has placed all rest houses for sale to end deficit of the department.

He said that government is committed to eliminate corruption from Pakistan Railways as Pakistan Railways is facing deficit of Rs37 billion which will be ended as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that any form of corruption will not be tolerated and employees involved in corruption will be handed over to National Accountability Bureau, adding that full co-operations will be provided to the anti-graft watchdog in this regard.

Rasheed announced that 32 railway stations will be upgraded across the country and double track will be laid from Peshawar to Lahore.

He went on to say that we will plant trees on both sides of the track across the country to secure the track. The minister invited private companies to brand rail cabins with their product advertisements as railways tracks are available for rent.

He asked that people who had illegally occupied lands of Pakistan Railways should vacate it and this issue will be discussed the next cabinet meeting.

Sheikh Rasheed announced that 5,000 houses will be built for grade-4 railway employees.

