Corruption to be eliminated for sustainable development: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Tuesday that corruption will have to be eliminated for sustainable and economic development.

Speaking at Lal Haveli in connection with the celebrations of 14th August, he said “Pakistan is our sweet homeland” adding that it was created with immense human sacrifices.

He said that the country could be put on the road to progress and prosperity only by taking concrete measures in practical field.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would fulfilled all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

Sheikh Rasheed said the people reposed confidence in the leadership of PTI in the general elections and they had more expectation from the new government.

Sheikh said he was very much grateful to the people of Rawalpindi for voting him.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz could not go side by side as they had different ideologies.

He said effective mechanism would be introduced in the country and corrupt elements would be held accountable.

He predicted that the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shahbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique would be jailed.

He said that mega development projects would be launched adding that Nullah Lai project would also be initiated again. Water would be provided to the Rawalpindi from Ghazi Brotha to meet water shortage, he added.

He said that the nation was looking towards the youth for a prosperous future. Sheikh Rasheed determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

He thanked Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar for ensuring transparent, free and fair elections 2018.

He claimed that 2013 polls biggest fraud in the Pakistan history.

Share on: WhatsApp