Corruption sends Sindhis centuries behind: Gill

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Prime Minister Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has brought conditions of Jacobabad Hospital in public on the challenge of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while the biggest hospital of the district Jacobabad appears to ruins. Dr. Shahbaz Gill in his statement said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had challenged that the hospitals are Sindh are the best in the country after which he visited Jacobabad District Headquarter Hospital.

The SAMP said that set aside the treatment of corovirus, no any treatment of any disease not possible in the hospital. He said that people are bringing their patients to the hospital in the donkey card while he also expressed feared that the roof of cardiology center is in dilpadated condition that it can be fall at any time.

Contrary to Bilwal Bhutto Zardari claims the humans are being dealt like animals while darkness and garbage are ruling in the wards, he added. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government is limited to Press conferences and statements adding that the corruption and impassiveness have sent Sindhis centuries behind. Dr. Gill said that he witnessed form his eyes that Baluchistan hospital are better then the Sindh.