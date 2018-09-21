Corruption scandal of India

India is facing high criticism internally on the procurement of the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft, Rafale. The competition of supply of these aircraft is also known as Medium Role Combat Aircraft competition. The purpose of this competition is meant to supply 126 multi-role combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF). An amount of 55,000 crore Indian Rupees (US $ 8.0 billion) was allocated for this procurement, the largest defence deal. The multirole light combat aircraft has been modified for engaging in light combat missions, strikes, reconnaissance and interdiction role along with trainer role. They are equipped with guns and short-range air to air missiles.

Six fighter-craft Boeing F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F 16 Fighter, Mikoyan MiG-35 and Saab JAS 39 Gripen took part in this contest. On 31st January 2012, the announcement of victory of France made Dassault Rafale was announced. Both countries entered into a deal in 2014. Indian Defence Ministry wanted Dassault to be solely responsible for sale and delivery of said fighter-craft. In March 2014, both countries decided to deliver 18 aircraft to India. On the contrary, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar called M-MRCA tender “effectively dead”. India officially withdrew this tender on 30th July 2015. Both India and France agreed upon the terms of purchasing 36 Rafales for the total US$ 8 billion. Each aircraft costs US$ 200, with an offset requirement of 30% of the deal’s value for France to reinvest India’s defence sector. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defence procurement deal has been criticized by Opposition parties with Congress at the forefront. The general public of India and Indian media are outraged after the details of the MRCA deal have been made public. Purchase of Rafale aircraft has been evolved into a mega corruption scandal in defence procurement.

MAEMUNA SADAF

Via email

