Corruption rules India

During the past few years, the image of our country has been defaced beyond redemption. A large number of scams have come to light which involve huge amounts of money running into millions of rupees. They have shaken the entire conscience of the country to the bones. In my opinion, all ministers and public servants should be made to declare their assets.

The vigilance department should also keep a constant eye on corrupt officials. Ministers and senior officials must set a noble example of an honest living free from corruption and immorality. Today, the number of ministers possessing an honest image can be counted on finger tips. Earlier, bribe was paid for getting wrong things done. But today, the palms of officials are greased for accomplishing tasks at the right time. Corruption will only end when people like you and me stand up and speak out.

If we expect our government to eradicate corruption, it is never going to happen. If we want corruption to end, we have to start with ourselves first. Don’t take and give bribes. Don’t do anything unethical. Actually corruption has become a part of our life. Whenever we go, we try to jump the huge queues through money power or acquaintance. When we are caught violating any traffic rules, we tend to give money to the traffic policeman instead of paying up and taking a receipt. We even try to evade paying tax by giving fake rent receipts, medical bills, etc. Unless and until we stop taking and giving bribes, nobody in this world can stop corruption.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

