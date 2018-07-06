Corruption root cause of problems: Hamdard Shura

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

While talking to the monthly ijlas of Shura Hamdard, former Naval Chief Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey and other speakers said that current system is poisonous for the country, corruption is the root cause of our problems, though in constitution punishments are defined for this crime but they are not implemented practically.

We need to follow suggestions presented in the Manifesto of Shura Hamdard for the welfare of nation; these suggestions are result of the hard work of respectable Shura members. Elected members of both national and provincial Assemblies should not be allowed to utilize development funds, as it is not part of their duty.

To change the country in real term we need to educate the voters, in order to achieve this goal, we must allocate at least 3 percent of GDP for education sector. Code of conduct should be implemented and followed strictly by election commission.

More dams and water reserves are required to compete water and energy challenges. The topic of ijlas was ‘Ainda Intikhabat, Awami Tawaqoaat, Zabita-e-Ikhlaq aur Voters Ki Zimadariyan’. National president of Shura Hamdard Sadia Rashid said that none of political parties has claimed to construct dams in their agenda for the elections. To focus on the water preservation is the need hour. Dr SM Zaman, Sanaullah Akhtar, Naeem Akram Qureshi, GH Anjum Khokhar, Hk. Bashir Bhervi, M Aurangzaib Awan, Sh Mukhtar Ahmad, Brig (R) Amir Gulistan Janjua, M Tariq Shaheen, Prof Niaz Erfan, Prof Zahid Qureshi, Prof BA Shaikh and Zafar Alam also express their valuable views on the topic.

