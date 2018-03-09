Corruption raises cost of doing business by at least 20pc in Pakistan: Altaf

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Corruption in the country have increased the cost of doing business by 10 percent in many countries around the world but in Pakistan’s case, this corruption raises the cost of doing business by at least 20 percent.

This was stated by the Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh, Mohammad Altaf Bawany, while referring to a recent international research study. He was speaking at a seminar on “Role of Business Community in Curbing the Menace of Corruption”, at Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) here on Thursday.

He said, “All of us are somehow responsible for rising corruption in the country as we give bribe to the officers in order to get the work done at the earliest. Unfortunately in Pakistan, laws exists to deal with bribe seekers but no law has been devised so far to deal with bribe givers.” In order to completely eradicate corruption from the society, DG NAB stressed that Jihad has to be carried out against corruption. “Jihad doesn’t mean we should go on war but we have to struggle against corruption”, he added.

Altaf Bawany advised that any honest businessman should not be scared after receiving summon from NAB which must immediately be responded. NAB takes action only when the individual fails to respond to the summon notices which are sent thrice by the Bureau prior to taking action.

Highlighting the functioning of the Bureau, he informed that NAB takes strict action against its own officers who are involved in any corruption or malpractice. In this regard, 35 officers have been expelled from NAB, of which many are still in jail. DG NAB said that he was also against the Amnesty Scheme which was being introduced for recovery of taxes but if the income has been earned from illegal means, NAB has the right to take action against such individuals.

He informed that plea bargain is only carried out by NAB to recover funds which saves individuals from being sent to jail but they are considered as offenders who simply cannot hold any government for a period of 10 years and they also remain deprived from availing any financing from banks.

Chairman BMG & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, in his remarks, stated that the honesty and truthfulness in front of everyone including the Prime Minister, the President or anyone else has led to the success of Businessmen Group which has been constantly winning KCCI’s election since last two decades. Siraj Teli said, “Anyone approaching KCCI for help is fully assisted by the Office Bearers but, NAB must also understand that even if a leading businessman attempts to seek KCCI’s help for anything wrong or illegal, we never support such individuals.