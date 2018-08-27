Corruption in QESCO causing Rs4b loss to govt every month

Quetta

The Corruption in Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) at glance, rather to privatize this organization the federal government faced heavy losses on monthly basis an approximately loss of four billion rupee and yet Ministry of Power Division failed to take necessary measures.

The human resource department of this company failed to launch concrete policy for the deployment of the staff on merit, so for so mostly officers were got their posting through political contacts. The internal corruption in QESCO is the main element of the destruction.

Last year National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has arrested a suspected allegedly involved in corruption. NAB Balochistan team arrested the accused Sarmast Khan son of Mohammad Nawaz, Ex-LS RED-111 QESCO Sibi.

Similarly, a former employee of the Quetta Electric Supply Company was awarded 11 years in prison and fined Rs5.7 million for acquiring assets beyond known sources of income. The sentence was awarded by a judge of the Accountability Court of Quetta to Mohammad Hanif, a former divisional accountant of the company.

Reliable sources of the company said yet corruption is still continuing and this public sector organization failed to deliver their vision which they have compel to do so for the people of Baluchistan. Majority XCEN/SDO’s were got their favorite postings from high ups where they manage easily commissions from the company vendors.

They said a novel example in QESCO is XCEN TLC, Abdul Karim Jamali who always prefers this posting if he transferred somewhere else then he easily managed and come back again to take the charge after the gap of two to three months. The reason is simple in this assignment he got good commissions from the vendors to install QESCO towers especially in the areas of Makran and Gawadar. Approximately XCEN Jamali, easily managed to get five to six million rupees in each project.

The former MD of PEPCO transferred this XCEN due to large number of complaints but soon after the change of the new MD, Abdul Karim took the charge back as XCEN /Additional Manager TLC. Recently Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has revealed billions of rupees losses in various power distribution companies (DISCOs) in monthly progress review meeting. QESCO remained worst performers on the basis of financial loss calculated by PITC through AT&C loss for the said period. It is estimated that QESCO under its former CEO has incurred loss of Rs.5.829 billion. Now this organization is running with Acting CEO under stop gap arrangement.

It is much needed that the Minister Incharge of the Ministry of Power , Prime Minister Imran Khan may intervene and take this organization from out of corruption which is much needed to transform our discos on the lines of professionalism.—INP

