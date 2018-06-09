Increasing corruption in public life is a growing nuisance. It is assuming dangerous proportions and taking the form of a cancer in the social life of the day. The best way to tackle this problem is to create a social awareness amongst the people on this very important issue. The corrupt elements should be thoroughly exposed and given an exemplary punishment.

Those who bring the cases of corruption to the notice of the authorities should be publicly honoured and richly rewarded. Working in all government offices should be made transparent. Big signboard asking people not to pay any unauthorized money or bribe to anybody should be put up in all offices. Red tap should be reduced to minimum. Deterrent punishment should be given to those public servants who delay work without rhyme or reason. Some of these steps will go a long way in tackling corruption in public life.

SHAGHAF NAZ

Karachi

Related