Corruption in India

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had promised the citizens of the country in May 2014 that he would reduce corruption within 100 days of his coming to power. He had also promised the people that he would be bringing back black money from Swiss banks that have been stashed away by some corrupt politicians. But he has still not kept/fulfilled his promise.

After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, prices of all commodities, including that of food grains, Liquid Petroleum Gas, bus fares, train fares, auto- rickshaw fares and taxi fares have sky-rocketed. As a result of this inflation, the common man has to bear the brunt of the price rise as his/her salary has not increased in tandem with the surging inflation. The promises made by Narendra Modi at the time of elections (in 2014) seem to be completely forgotten. Empty promises, weren’t they?

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related