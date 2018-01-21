Corruption in housing societies

WHILST the housing societies have cropped up exponentially over the last one and a half decades across the country and so do corruption becoming a common occurrence in them because of lack of vision and direction on the part of relevant quarters to regulate this important sector, and the victims indeed are the common middle or low middle class groups who in many cases have been seen losing their hard earned savings to the land mafia.

The Senate Sub-Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was informed on Friday that corruption of Rs12 billion has been detected in six housing societies in the federal capital. In our view a very moderate figure has been presented to the Senate Standing Committee vis-à-vis corruption taking place in the housing societies as the Auditor General of Pakistan just last year found Rs 228 billion irregularities in mere two housing ventures and that too of the federal government employees housing foundation. Then, the number of housing societies operating only in twin- cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad run into hundreds and it is anybody’s guess how much money these societies are minting from the people through different tactics. Under the garb of different excuses the public are charged extra amount while there have also been instances that the people have not been given possession of their plots despite making full payments. The irony is that the CDA and Registrar Cooperative Societies have turned their back to the problem. Off and on we do see the advertisements appearing on the media warning the people against illegal societies but the question is that why the civic authority allows such societies to crop up and why does not it take timely action before construction of houses in the societies? This really smacks of a foul play and clearly indicates that the influential land mafia uses different means including greasing the palm of relevant officials to continue with their illegal business. Given the increase in population, the demand of houses and plots undoubtedly has also increased. It indeed is responsibility of the government to fulfil its responsibility to provide shelter to the homeless people. Firstly we will urge the CDA to open more sectors and complete development work in the already opened sectors forthwith. Secondly, the housing societies need to be properly regularised as per the rules and regulations. Strict action needs to be taken against the owners of the societies failing to meet the laid down criterion.

