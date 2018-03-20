Rao Anwar’s act of disappearance has become an unsolvable mystery. It is a question mark on the police force competence. The police are not pursuing the case in a professional manner. IG Police A D Khawaja has not shown any progress in this case. SC has extended the time many times but he always comes up with some excuse instead of arresting the fugitive. On the other hand another Khawaja Saad Rafiq is ferocious over NAB’s investigations against him. He claims to have conducting himself in an honest manner. He says if he is corrupt than everybody else is corrupt too. My question is can he explain sources of his assets he made during his tenure as Railways Minister.

The NAB chairman has no vendetta against him. If he has done nothing wrong then he will get relief. NAB is acting in accordance with the law. Ahad Cheema has provided enough information to investigate Khawaja Saad Rafique. I am sure that NAB authorities will thoroughly investigate this matter and punish the culprits. Carry on the good work, the entire nation stand by you in this endeavour and difficult task. We want a corruption free society from Quaid’s Pakistan.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

