Corruption free Pakistan PTI’s aim

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said that making Pakistan corruption free is the prime target of PTI government, and every possible effort will be made to achieve this goal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding restructuring plan of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here. The Provincial Minister said that PSIC has to perform its effective role for promoting small & medium industries in the province.PSIC would be strengthened and made fully functional through effective reforms,he added.

The minister directed that there should be strong internal audit system of the PSIC.

He added that the link between PSIC and industry would be strengthened and directed that there should be no overlapping between the working of Punjab Industrial Estate Development Company and the PSIC. A proposal of registration of SMEs in the PSIC,as well as a comprehensive plan of restructuring PSIC was reviewed in the meeting.

Consultant of Hassan Naeem & Company briefed the meeting about the restructuring plan. Secretary Industries Nadeem ur Rehman, MD PSIC and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister inaugurated the carpeting project of Fatehgarh Road Samanabad.—APP

