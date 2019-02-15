Corruption and its causes

Corruption is like blood cancer. It has taken deep-roots in the country. Corruption in our public life is “all pervasive” and that businessmen, bureaucrats, contractors, industrialists, entrepreneurs, journalists, teachers, doctors, nurses and the politicians all come under doubt. As the time moves more and more people are being swept by the move of corruption. Corruption is a complex phenomenon and various factors and forces have conspired to cause it and spread it everywhere. Economic Insecurity: This is regarded as the most important cause of corruption. The poor people become corrupt in the hope of becoming rich. The rich indulge in it for fear of losing what they have. High Rate of Income Tax: Since tax rates are comparatively high, thus, honest people are often tempted to escape from it by making false returns of their property and income. Many of the officers in the Income Tax Department are also equally corrupt and they thrive on bribery. Meagre Salary Being Paid to the Government Servants: Employees in some of the government departments are paid comparatively very less salary. This situation is said to be the cause of corruption in administration. Clerks in the court, peons and attendants in all government departments, police constables and such other employees draw poor salary. The System of Democracy: The present style of functioning of democracy, also contributes to corruption. All parties spend crore of rupees to win elections. This money comes from the big businessmen, industrialists and such other rich men who have their own vested interests in financing the elections. All the factors mentioned above have generated a favourable atmosphere for corruption.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

