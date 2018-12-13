Corruption and adulteration!

Imran Khan won highest number of seats in July 25, 2018 election. The nation paid heartiest congratulations to him on his election as Prime Minister. So, people expecting that gazillion of changes would appear in our country in future if opposition also comes forward (positively) as civilized nations did/do. PM’s manifesto concentrates mainly on: corruption, adulteration and landgrabbing etc., which are killing us like cancer. So, if he succeeds in this sacred cause, everyone would get rid of almost all major injustices. Till now political parties have used country’s resources for building their own empires. IK promised prosperity for everyone like: PPP: Roti, Kapra our Makkan and PML(N) Karz utaro mulk sunwaro. Let’s wait!

If PTI becomes successful in controlling over (only) adulteration and corruption, construction of more hospitals and begging from others will decrease rapidly. So, this Scribe intends to propose a few outlines to IK for overcoming all problems. Pakistan can work out this within the walls of Assembly Hall and there is no need to approach IMF/donors: (a) frame laws for cuffing/hanging corrupts, adulterators, land-grabbers and looters – on the lines of Madina Model Governance, (b) build ‘Gallows Stand’ in D-Chowk, (c) appear (first) Head of State before court of law and if declared ‘honest’ then, Government should arrest (instantly) all well-proved culprits, (d) to say (No, No..) for further appealing, (e) permit to culprits 30-day-only for clearance of their crimes, and after that start hanging to non-respondents – when our judiciary hanged a PM, why not to these declared culprits?

After hanging one-culprit (only), others will hand-over every-penny to State surely! Certainly, acting upon above suggested outlines, Pakistan will be able to provide not only all facilities to its citizens but also help other countries. This is best/cheapest recipe Mr PM for building ‘Naya Pakistan’.

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK.

