Corruption against Nawaz couldn’t be proved: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE : Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that not a single penny corruption could be proved against party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N’s central secretariat in Model Town on Tuesday, she said that the former prime minister returned to Pakistan to surrender but he was ill-treated at the Adiala jail.

He wasn’t provided bed on his first day at the jail, she added.

The PML-N leader said that the process of injustices had started with the sit-ins of a party, adding that the footage of removing PML-N’s banners was also leaked.

She said: “ECP’s anti-rigging cell was also receiving complaints on daily basis and efforts were underway to terrify PML-N workers.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb went on to say that the decision on the petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar against their conviction in Avenfield reference should have been announced before July 25.

She also accused PTI chairman Imran Khan of using abusive language in his speeches during the rallies.

Share on: WhatsApp