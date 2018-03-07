Corruption is like a virus which spreads and causes disloyalty and stops the development of a country or a nation. Corruption is like a virus to a computer which destroys all functions and it is caused by dishonesty and greed. Everyone from top to bottom is engaged in corruption. Everybody is trying to eat more than the other(s). It is my humble request to all the people to come forward and chip in something to stop it. I quote a verse from the Holy Quran in which Allah says “Verily, Allah will not change the (good) condition of a people as long as they do not change their state (of goodness) themselves.”

DR JAVED KARIM

Turbat

