Corruption is a complex issue which requires multidimensional solutions. There are numerous ways to reduce corruption, a few major ones are; increasing senior management oversight, increasing motivation, reducing opportunity, setting new rules and rotation of staff. There is a delicate balance to ensure that there is just right amount and level of oversight.

To ensure low level of corruption, we have to look at the design the three main approaches/influencers: (i) behavioural, (ii) organizational and (iii) political. This discussion/essay/information-share will explore linkages between theory as well as practice and critically analyse the corruption reading material in light of research on corruption and anti-corruption.

Concluding, prevention, compliant management and reducing opportunities are the most important aspects of a multi-pronged approach to tackle corruption. As discussed above the approach to tackle corruption is an amalgamation of all three approaches, inclusion of the three areas will further reform the anti-corruption process. Few can disagree with the importance of disclosure and monitoring of conflict of interests, separation of delegated authority to ensure oversight and an open and systematic approach to tackle corruption. Lastly, the Anti-Corruption Commission’s role is important to ensure the integrity of the public sector. To end on a positive note a grand strategy will further the TI [CPI ranking of Pakistan at 126 among 175 countries], Pakistan has never achieved this distinction since the first CPI was issued in 1995. A good multi pronged push from people in power who know how to get the work done is required to reduce corruption.

ABU REHAN

Via email

