The corrupt should be kicked out for lifetime: Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri Thursday said the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from the party’s presidency is a victory of the Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the party, a liar, corrupt and a disqualified person should be kicked out for lifetime.

The PAT chief said the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan proved that it is the coterie of N-League that is ridiculing the Parliament and sanctity of the vote.

He was of the view that the SC ruling is a snub to those who raised a disqualified person to the party’s presidency. Nawaz Sharif will soon be arrested in corruption cases, he added..

Orignally published by INP