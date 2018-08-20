Corrupt elements will not be spared

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Premier said on Sunday that corruption was our biggest problem. I will hold a meeting with NAB’s chairman. We will provide him all the resources he needs at his disposal to go after corrupt elements.

He further said, “We will go after crooks everywhere. The corrupt elements will make a lot of noise but we will not deviate from our mission to tackle corruption”

“We will help NAB in every capacity and also bring an act like the whistle-blower act that we brought in KP; whatever corruption they expose a certain percentage of recovery will be given to them as a reward.”

“SECP will also be fixed because it too was exploited by the corrupt. The FIA will need to be reformed to keep an eye on those who are taking money out.”

“In keeping the Ministry of Interior with myself. Either this country will be lifted or these corrupt be spared. You have to stand by me and never vote those who have stashed their assets abroad.”

Share on: WhatsApp