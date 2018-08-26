Corrupt always gets caught eventually: Mamnoon

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain said that the corrupt can run for a few days but they can not escape justice forever. Talking to the media in London, the president said that he stands by his 2016 statement in which he said believes that the corrupt can never escape the punishment.

The president said he has always been a proponent of accountability. However, it should be a ‘good’ one, he added. People have raised reservations regarding the accountability process in some cases, said President Hussain, adding that the accountability should be carried out in a ‘proper’ way.

Commenting on the president’s statement, PML-N leader Mushahidullah said that he was not talking about the Sharif family. There are lot of corrupt people in the sitting government who are being summoned by NAB, said the PML-N leader.

The president was referring to these people, he added.

He hoped that Pakistan would be among developed countries in the next few years. Responding to a question regarding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mamnoon Hussain said that he wanted to meet him in hospital, adding that he would visit Begum Kulsoom Nawaz during his visit.—Agencies

