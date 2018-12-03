Shahid M Amin

THE ceremony held on November 28, 2018 to mark the opening of a corridor to the Sikh shrine in Kartarpur, Pakistan, has raised hopes for an improvement of relations between India and Pakistan. It is being called a ‘Corridor for Peace’. The background and importance of this move and its impact on the peace process between the two countries needs analysis. Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and its first Guru, founded Kartarpur in 1504 on the right bank of Ravi River and established the first Sikh commune, including the langar (open free meal). He spent the last 18 years of his life here and died here in 1539. For this reason, Kartarpur shrine has the greatest importance for Sikhs, and is even described as Ka’aba of Sikhs. The changing course of Ravi River later washed away the original shrine. A new inhabitation representing the present Gurdwara was built on the left bank of Ravi River.

Nanak’s followers were drawn from both Hindus and Muslims and a dispute arose overnight as to how his remains should be disposed of. His Muslim followers wanted him buried whereas Hindus wanted his body to be cremated. Next morning, the Guru’s body was found missing from under the sheet covering him, and the two groups of followers divided the sheet half-and-half: one was buried and the other cremated. Both a Samadhi and a grave exist in the shrine. The partition of the subcontinent in 1947 left Kartarpur in Pakistan though it is only about four kilometers from the border and can be visually seen from the Indian side where binoculars have been fixed for darshan (holy viewing). The proposal for opening a corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims to have easy access from India to the shrine has been under consideration since 1988. It came up during Prime Minister Vajpayee’s bus diplomacy in 1999 and a formal offer was made by President Pervez Musharraf in 2000. The Indian attitude remained negative and in May 2017, a parliamentary sub-committee announced that no such corridor would be established, given the poor state of India-Pakistan relations.

It was on August 18, 2018, during the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, that Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa made an offer to Indian cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to open the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in 2019. Sidhu was elated and his ‘historic hug’ of General Bajwa became famous. On return to India, he was fiercely criticized by the media and others, but stood his ground. On September 8, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry made a formal disclosure about opening the corridor. It was later announced that Imran Khan would lay the ground-breaking ceremony on November 28. This brought jubilation from Sikhs in India and elsewhere.

The foregoing developments put Indian Prime Minister Modi in a difficult situation. A negative response from the Indian Government would have angered the Sikhs, who are in majority in the border province of Punjab and have weightage in India, well beyond their numbers. Modi also had to keep in mind the forthcoming general election in India and his desire to gain Sikh votes. At a function in New Delhi on November 22, Modi announced that India would build a corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak to the Pakistan border. He compared this with the breaking of Berlin Wall in 1988 and said: “Had anyone ever thought that the Berlin Wall would fall? Maybe with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji, this Kartarpur corridor will not just remain a corridor, but act as a bridge between the peoples of the two countries.” On November 26, Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu laid foundation stone of Corridor at Mann, a village near border.

To participate in ground-breaking ceremony at Kartarpur, Pakistan issued invitation to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and to Sidhu. The first two among them declined the invitation but India said it would send two central Ministers —Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri— to attend the ceremony, as did many Indian journalists. This was a historic moment and an occasion for deep gratification by Sikhs all over the world. Imran Khan and Sidhu made moving speeches on the occasion. Imran Khan also made a strong plea for resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan. Talking to Indian journalists, he stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that if man could reach the moon, why could not the two countries also resolve the Kashmir problem. The same day, Pakistan renewed its invitation to Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend the long-delayed SAARC Summit in Islamabad. India immediately rejected the invitation. Sushma Swaraj said that “bilateral dialogue and Kartarpur corridor are two different things. Bilateral talks are linked with curbing terrorism. Until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, there will be no dialogue and we will not participate in the summit.”

Clearly, the Indian stance is baseless and illogical. The last alleged terrorist attack for which India put the blame on Pakistan, without any proof, took place in Pathankot in January 2016, nearly three years ago. Since then, there has been no terrorist act in India for which Pakistan has even been blamed. If the reference is to cross-LoC incidents, India has committed far more violations and there have been many more casualties on the Pakistani side, usually of innocent civilians. So where is Pakistani involvement in any terrorist activity due to which India is refusing to hold talks? Similarly, Modi wrote a letter to Imran Khan in August 2018 expressing hope for better relations. Next, there was agreement for a bilateral meeting of the two Foreign Ministers but India backed out. Now Kartarpur corridor has been opened. Despite these positive signals, India remains adamant about not holding talks. It is clear that Modi and his BJP want to use the anti-Pakistan card to win the general election next year. Under these circumstances, Pakistan should stop pressing the desire for a dialogue. It looks like a futile gesture and national dignity is hurt by reverting to this subject again and again.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

