Corridor ‘a step towards peace: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Kartarpur Corridor is a step towards peace which our region needs.

Attending the Kartarpura Corridor ground-breaking ceremony, the Army Chief said “It’s a step towards peace which our region needs. Barbed wire at borders is measure by a sovereign state to check/deny illegal crossings.”

“Corridors and Gates are for legal peaceful visitors. So is the case for all our neighbors”, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing quoted General Bajwa as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan military slammed section of Indian media for launching a negative propaganda against Pakistan during the ground breaking ceremony Kartarpur corridor.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, “Indian media taking a myopic view is selectively showing Mr. Gopal Chawla meeting COAS.”

He said, “Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met all guests at the venue irrespective of identity.”

