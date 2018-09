Karachi

In a column appearing in Pakistan Observer’s issue of Monday 2nd September 2018, certain remarks about Russia supplying modern radar to Pakistan for surveillance of nuclear and other sensitive assets of Pakistan were erroneously attributed to Mr Alexandr Khozin.

This was a report relayed by media two days ago and an agreement has been signed for the supply of latest equipments. However Russian consul General did not say anything on that. Error is regretted.—Salahuddin Haider

