Corps Commanders pay tribute to martyrs

Tributes were paid to martyrs at the Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday as the country prepares to observe Defence Day, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

While chairing the conference, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said the sacrifices of martyrs and their families should be acknowledged. He also directed the army to reach the areas where martyrs belonged to and meet their families.

The progress of Radd-ul-Fasaad and regional peace was also discussed at the conference. The operation was launched in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

