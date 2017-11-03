Corps Commanders discuss contacts with US, Afghanistan

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Corps Commanders at their meeting Thursday took stock of the geo-strategic security environment, with a special focus on recent interactions with Afghan and United States authorities.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 205th conference in which the internal security situation, progress on ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the army’s projections for achieving enduring peace and stability were discussed, an ISPR handout said.

“The forum concluded that the security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest,” ISPR said.

The high-level military huddle also agreed there would be enhanced focus on the socio-economic development effort in Balochistan with the support of the government

The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects, including special welfare measures for families of martyred soldiers, ISPR said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, after meeting Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif earlier in October, had said Pakistan is critical for the long-term stability of South Asia.

The bilateral visits of Pakistani and American diplomats were scheduled during the recent visit of PM Abbasi to the US.

Trump, in his speech announcing the revised US approach to Afghan war, had accused Pakistan of providing “safe haven” to militants, angering the ruling party and the opposition alike.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today chaired a meeting on tax reforms in the country here at Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting was attended by Mr. HaroonAkhter Khan, SAPM, Mr. Miftah Ismail, SAPM, members of Tax Reforms Commission and senior government officials.

The Prime Minister was briefed on various measures being taken to introduce much-needed tax reforms, broadening of tax base, incentivizing and simplification of tax collection system and bringing about qualitative improvements in the auditing system. Various proposal to make the revenue collection system more efficient and customer friendly were also discussed threadbare. Various steps being taken by FBR to facilitate tax-payers of the country also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister directed that the process of establishing real time linkages of FBR with relevant organizations such as NADRA, banks, provincial authorities, and utility service providers should be expedited to make the system more efficient.

The Prime Minister also observed that in order to broaden tax base, steps should be taken to bridge trust deficit between the tax-payers and the tax-collectors. The Prime Minister observed that everyone should be encouraged to pay their taxes and thus discharge their national obligation. He directed that tax return forms should be further simplified and reduced to minimum possible size for the ease of common citizens and tax-filers.

The Prime Minister asked Federal Board of Revenue to undertake systemic and broad-based reforms in consultation with all stakeholders rather than a piecemeal approach.