Corps Commanders Conference reviews geo-strategic environment

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Corps Commanders to continue consolidating gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

Chairing the 122nd Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi, the Army Chief expressed satisfaction over progress on military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace through Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS).

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the participants in the meeting comprehensively reviewed geo-strategic environment, regional peace & internal security situation of the country.

COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

The COAS appreciated efforts of Army Elections Support Centre (AESC) and field formations for assisting ECP for conduct of elections.

The forum also paid tribute to martyrs and injured who sacrificed their blood during the process.

The forum thanked brave people of Pakistan for their participation and whole hearted support for the Armed Forces during performance of their duty towards national cause.

