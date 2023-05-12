Corps Commander Peshawar visits Radio Pakistan building after vandalism

PESHAWAR – Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan on Friday visited the Radio Pakistan building located in the provincial capital, days after the headquarters was set on fire by the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital was one of the metropolises where charged members of the former ruling party stormed the historical building of the national broadcaster and set fire to irreplaceable records and other invaluable items.

Days after the unfortunate incident, Corps Commander Peshawar visited different sections of the building and was given a detailed briefing on the attack.

The senior military official also issued instructions to speed up the rehabilitation work of the building.

Corps Commander XI Corps (Peshawar), Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, visited the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar city. He was briefed on the damage caused to the building by mobs of angry citizens. The Commander gave orders to fast-track the rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/BPdUP6DZz7 — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army officials are engaged in the maintenance and cleaning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar regarding various works. Amid the repair work, Radio Pakistan has already resumed its broadcast a day later, which assured that the armed forces and the people are on same page.

Let it be known that Radio station dates back to 1935, and holds a prominent place in history.