Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed hails Sindh Police for maintaining law and order

Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Wednesday visited Central Police Office Karachi, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to the ISPR, Corps Commander was received by IG Police Mushtaq Mahar. The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fatiha.

While interacting with all ranks of Police, Corps Commander appreciated the dedication of Sindh Police in maintaining law and order in Karachi and Interior Sindh.

Corps Commander paid rich tribute to martyrs of police and also met with family members of Shuhada.

