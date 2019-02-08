Corporate world

Witness empowering, nurturing and rewarding human capital practically in letter and spirit. Discover values inspiring trust, building relationships and driving growth pragmatically towards corporate excellence. Observe enlightening management practices of pioneering insights and initiatives on brain and hearts driven work commitment rather than ritualistically binding time-in and time-out attendance machines.

Managing the magnanimous is the mastermind Syed Khalid Ali, vying and hailing himself to be a product of Pakistan and a proud Pakistani respectively, now CEO of AlBatha Group of Companies, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). His first corporate brainchild, as an innovative forward-looking CEO, was replacing time attendance system of fingerprint and biometric attendance machines because responsibility, efficiency and productivity, he asserts, is more important than merely the stereotypical physical presence of employees.

CEO, Syed Khalid Ali, explains why Gulf International is a leader in distribution industry and provides “One Window Business Solutions” to all business partners in GCC predominantly UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which contributes approximately 70% of GDP in the region.

He believes in empowering, grooming and appreciating employees instilling in them courage, liberty and motivation towards corporate excellence. He encourages equal employment opportunities and shared how Gulf International’s KSA office hires people with special needs into training programs. He shared three pertinent indices including price, brand and quality index and that his emphasis is to work in harmony with business partners to formulate strategies based on these indices. His focus is for Gulf International’s employees to learn precise skills in overcoming corporate challenges.

As such, AlBatha Group of Companies’ secret of success, amid the illuminating guidance and directives of Syed Khalid Ali, a CEO of unparallel, result-oriented and positive vim, vigor and vitality and a practical example of how brains of Pakistan manage the corporate world, lies in prioritizing employee trust, confidence and empowerment on the one hand, and addressing customer needs, demand and satisfaction on other.

PERVEZ JAMIL

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp