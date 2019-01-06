It will be shameful for the teachers that a student doesn’t come to school because of teacher’s strictness. Besides, each year approximately more than 30 percent children scare going to school. In most of other countries, system of strictness and corporal punishment is totally banned while in our governmental schools this system is being followed with religious zeal and all the classes are conducted informally. Teachers attend classes at their own sweet will and no one has the courage to ask them for their reformation.

It is said that a Teacher is the personality who can change the animal into human but in our country this is opposite, here teachers change the human into animal. It is my humble appeal to the authorities concerned that some benevolent steps should be taken to improve the situation and save the future of the would-be builders of the nation.

MAHNOOR YAQOOB

Karachi

