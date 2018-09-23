A third-world country is indeed a difficult place for kids in particular. The state has not got much to offer them and by the time they reach the maturity to make it par to J.F kennedy’s words “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” they have to endure a lot of torment.

In Pakistan there is the figure of roughly 25 million children out of schools, no wonder most of them end up doing labour. One such chotu might as well be working in your own house too. But even the little ones fortunate enough to make it to school share striking similarity with the former. They both undergo severe corporal punishment.

Few days ago, I was taken aback reading about one such inhuman happening. Iram Shahzadi in Sahiwal-aging merely six- was beaten so violently by her headmistress that she had to be taken to hospital, where 10 stitches were installed on her “private parts”. That’s the height of animosity. Any reason would be condemned for the degree of violence visited upon her, however a student getting beaten like this for using teacher’s bathroom will surely force concerned parents to question if they are sending their children to qualified teachers or just handing them over to bunch of psychopaths?

Unlike customary practice in suchlike occurrences, where parents are usually ‘persuaded’ to sweep the issue under the carpet, we hope that the culprit will be taken to task to set an example.

Although the above incident took place in a public school, but the menace is very much alive and rampant when it comes to private schools as well. If this is how kids are treated in schools, imagine their suffering at working places like houses, hotels, shops etc.

The memory of Tayyaba is very much fresh in our mind. Uncountable laws have been penned and passed to tackle this issue yet there is no end in sight to kids’ plight. To be sure of, all these lofty laws have scant possibility to prevent our society from the growth of more Tayyabas and Irums unless they are practically executed.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

