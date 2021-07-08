Coronavirus vaccines abundantly available in GB

Provincial Minister for Information Fatehullah Khan along with Minister for Health Haji Gulbar Khan, Special Assistant for Health Haji Haider Khan in a press conference said that Corona cases have increased in the province, but the patients recover with fever symptoms. Coronavirus vaccines are abundantly available in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan has a daily capacity of 400 Corona tests while four coronation centers have been set up in the province.

Two oxygen plants have been set up in Skardu and Gilgit. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan has received 503991 Corona vaccines out of which 297578 people have been vaccinated.

Ten thousand people are vaccinated daily. At present, 40 patients are admitted in GB hospitals Information Minister Fatehullah Khan further said that the claims of the opposition are wrong and the situation is not as bad as the opposition are presenting.—Atiullah