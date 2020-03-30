Coronavirus testinglaboratory functional inAJK

MUZZAFARABAD Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday revealed that a Corona Testing Laboratory has become functional in region. Presiding over a meeting in Muzaffarabad on Monday, he said such labs would also start their functioning in Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot districts within a week. The Prime Minister appealed citizens to generously donate in Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus Combat Fund. He said AJK government has decided to pay a bonus of one month basic pay to the doctors and paramedical staff to recognize the services of medical staff who is leading the war against corona from front. Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID19) cases soared to 1625 on Monday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center. —DNA