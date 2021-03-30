Coronavirus SOPs being implemented at railway stations, trains: PR

The spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday declared that standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic are being fully implemented at railway stations and trains.

The spokesperson clarified that the schedule of trains was unchanged and coronavirus SOPs are being implemented at all railway stations and trains.

He said no passengers will be allowed to travel through train without wearing facemask, whereas

trains are being run with 70 percent seat occupancy.

According to PR management, special monitoring is being conducted at ticket reservation centres.

The spokesperson added that 50 per cent of people are getting their tickets issued through the online system without standing in queues at the

reservation centres.

Keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) head and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had asked the provinces on Monday to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-related SOPs.

In a letter to the provinces, Asad Umar had underscored the need for joint efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.

He asked the provinces to take effective measures to contain the spread of the disease.