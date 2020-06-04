Coronavirus situation out our hands now: Dr Azra

In a desperate looking situation regarding the pandemic, Sindh Health Minister DrAzraFazlPechuhoconfessed onThursday that the novel coronavirus spread in Sindh is now out of anyone’s control. Addressing a press conference, shesaid that the dangerous pathogen infection has nowexceeded levels of danger that were predicted earlier.DrAzraPechuho also confessed that the province lacked means and resourcesto take further care of coronavirus patients. DrAzra earlier on May 25 appealed coronavirus patients who had recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma.In her appeal, DrAzra said that there is an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals. “We are in dire need of blood plasma donations from recoveredcoronavirus patients for passive immunization therapy,” she said addingthat people from any blood group could donate plasma to them. She appealed masses to come forward and help Sindh government in curingcoronavirus patients as the process of plasma transfer is being doneunder-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs). It is to note thatSindh recorded 1,666 new coronavirus cases, 20 more deaths on Thursday taking the provincial tally to 34,576 The highest number of 8390 samples wereconducted against which 1,667 new cases emerged that constituted 20 percent of the tests. As far as, 208,843 samples have been tested which produced 33,536 cases that came to 16.1 percent of the total tests. 20 more patients died lifting the death toll to 575 which came to 1.7 percent of the total patients. He said that 366 patients were in critical condition, of them 66 have been put on the ventilators. 16,179 patients were under treatment, of them 14,910 were in home isolation, 99 at Isolation Centers and 1,170 at different hospitals.