Coronavirus pandemic unleashed further misery on Kashmiris

Millions of ordinary people in Indian-occupied Kashmir are facing an unprecedented situation amidst the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the whole of India for 21 days. Kashmir was already under a strict curfew and has faced brutal repression since 5 August 2019, when a draconian law was passed by the Modi government changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a separate state, dissolving its state assembly by presidential order and relegating it to a union territory directly controlled by the central government. Additionally, it was also divided in two parts without any pretence of democratically asking the people. Before announcing these draconian measures, hundreds of political leaders in Kashmir were arrested by the Indian state, along with hundreds of youth, and sent to prisons in different parts of India. Also, extra security forces were sent to Kashmir in large numbers, taking the overall presence of military and paramilitary forces to more than 600,000 men in Jammu and Kashmir, who imposed a strict curfew and carried out unprecedented brutality in this beautiful valley, often called paradise on earth. During all these months under curfew, all life was brought to a standstill and people suffered from a collapse in business activity, the closure of educational institutions and hospitals, and all other government departments. A large number of people were thrown into poverty and unemployment, while many more had to face arrest, torture, humiliation and suffering at the hands of security forces. In this situation, the pandemic has dealt further punishment to the lives of ordinary Kashmiris who have to now fight this pandemic along with their ongoing fight against the imperialist Indian state. The Indian government has imposed a complete lockdown in the entire country for 21 days, starting from 24 March. But Kashmir is in a double lockdown and the lives of ordinary people have become even more miserable in the absence of proper internet, and given regular interruptions in mobile phone services. News of the pandemic also has not reached many people living in far-off areas and they have difficulty understanding how this lockdown is different from the curfew in previous days. Also, there is no trust in the Indian state and every measure by the state is seen correctly as a malicious tactic to enslave the people. The previous few days have seen the daily emergence of more than 10 COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number to 125, and 3 deaths. Many hospitals lack ventilators, and medical staff are working without protective equipment, resulting in a very severe situation. The Jammu and Kashmir government, as everywhere else in India, has taken to red zoning areas wherever positive cases are emerging. A red zone is defined as an area of three kilometers around the house of a positive case. A curfew is put in this zone, with the deployment of army and paramilitary forces, and the aggressive tracing of contacts.— News Desk