Coronavirus: Local transmission cases 50pc of total tally

The number of corona virus cases in the province has reached to 676, including 274 in Karachi and 338 of local transmission which constitutes 50 percent of the total cases.

This was said in the meeting of Coronavirus Taskforce held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, CM Coordinator Haris Gazdar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bokhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital and Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Focal Person of Health Dept Zahid Abbasi.

The meeting was told that so far 6578 samples were tested, of them 5742 were found negative and 676 positive. (till 4.30pm). Out of 676 cases, 373 are in Karachi, 265 in Sukkur, one in Dadu, 128 in Hyderabad, seven in Larkana, two in Jamshoro and one in Jacobabad. The local transmission in the province has been recorded at 343 and 63 cases have travel history. At present 229 are in home isolation, 27 patients of travel history and local transmission have been cured. 23 pilgrims have also recovered and eight died while 47 are under treatment in different hospitals of Karachi and 93 others in Hyderabad.

The CM said that the out of 276 cases the local transmission was 338 which was 50 percent of the tested cases. This showed that the local transmission was further aggravating, he said. He was also told that the government hospitals have reported 1874 pneumonia cases, of them 124 were tested for corona and private hospitals reported 702 cases.