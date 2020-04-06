Coronavirus kills Batman actor Benedict

WEB DESK Actor Jay Benedict has lost his battle against coronavirus. The actor who appeared in Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” and many others movies and TV shows died at the age of 68. A statement issued on the actor’s website read: “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.” Benedict appeared in “The Dark Knight Rises” alongside Christian Bale and Tom Hardy. He played Newt’s father in Alien sequel Aliens and starred in Emmerdale in 1997. Born in California, Benedict’s family left the US for Europe when he was a child.–AFP