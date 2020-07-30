Coronavirus kills 32 Pakistanis, infects 1,114 in one day

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed 32 deaths in a single day by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 277,402. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,924.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,114 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, KPK and Islamabad.

Till now 120,052 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,655 in Punjab, 33,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,987 in Islamabad, 11,708 in Balochistan, 2,065 in Azad Kashmir and 2,090 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,138 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,189 in Sindh, 1,192 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 165 in Islamabad, 53 in GB and 51 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 1,952,730 coronavirus tests and 21,628 in last 24 hours. 246,131 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,179 patients are in critical condition.