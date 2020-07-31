Coronavirus kills 27 more Pakistanis, infects 903 in one day

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan on Friday confirmed 27 deaths in a single day by from the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 278,304. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,951.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center 903 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 120,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,873 in Punjab, 33,958 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,014 in Islamabad, 11,732 in Balochistan, 2,073 in Azad Kashmir and 2,105 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab has reported 218 coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the data available on the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 113 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 33,958, according to the health department.

Two more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 1,194, it added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 489 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

Balochistan has reported 24 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, according to the provincial health department’s daily situation report. However, no new deaths have been reported since July 22 and the death toll remains 136.